Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Tony Campbell

The death has occurred of Tony Campbell, 1 The Green, Cashel and formerly of Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. January 22nd 2018, peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Tony, deeply regretted his daughters, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour today, Wednesday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to ITU, Cork University Hospital.

Mary Teresa Birmingham (née Duggan)

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa Birmingham (née Duggan), Dublin and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary – 22nd. January 2018 at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park having been in the wonderful care of all the staff of Ferndene Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Seán. Deeply regretted by her loving children Aileen, John, Pauline and Colm, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday, 25th January, from 5pm until 7pm with family in attendance. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, 26th January, at 10am in St. Joseph’s Church, Berkeley Road. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery.

Sr. Immaculata Hourigan

The death has occurred of Sr. Immaculata Hourigan, Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Co. Kildare and late of Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, January 23rd, 2018 (peacefully) at McAuley Nursing Home, Beaumount. Deeply regretted by her sisters Joan and Marie, brother Timothy (Tadgh) , her sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Mercy community and congregation, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 3pm on Thursday, 25th January, with prayers at 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Funeral Mass at 2pm on Friday 26th, followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.