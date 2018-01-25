Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, January 25, 2018

Tony Campbell

The death has occurred of Tony Campbell, 1 The Green, Cashel and formerly of Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. January 22nd 2018, peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Tony, deeply regretted his daughters, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass today, Thursday, at 10.30am followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to ITU, Cork University Hospital.

Bridget Ryan (née Caeser)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bid) Ryan (née Caeser), Graigue, Moycarkey, Thurles, January 24th, 2018, peacefully in her 97th year in the care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Martin (Sonny). Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Bríd, Catriona and Helena, her great grandchildren, sister Joan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles today, Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm to arrive in St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Community Hospital of the Assumption.

Mary Teresa Birmingham (née Duggan)

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa Birmingham (née Duggan), Dublin and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary – 22nd. January 2018 at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park having been in the wonderful care of all the staff of Ferndene Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Seán. Deeply regretted by her loving children Aileen, John, Pauline and Colm, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, today, Thursday, 25th January, from 5pm until 7pm with family in attendance. Requiem Mass on Friday, 26th January, at 10am in St. Joseph’s Church, Berkeley Road. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery.

John Murphy

The death has occurred of John Murphy, Capparoe, Silvermines, Nenagh, Tipperary, late of Emill, Cloughjordan. Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Esther. Deeply regretted by his loving son Liam and his partner Wendy. His brother Jimmy and sister Kathleen. Sister-in-law Mary Cahill. Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh today, Thursday, from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland. House private please.