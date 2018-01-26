Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, January 26, 2018

Richard Fraher

The death has occurred of Richard Fraher, Lime Court, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carmel and loving father of Shane, he will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter-in-law Susan, sister Rena (O’Brien), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, today, Friday, from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Thomas (Tommy) Devitt

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Devitt, Killoskehane, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Donal, sisters Breda, Norah, Mary and Siobhan. Dearly beloved husband of Breda (nee Dwan) and dear brother of Niall, Paudie, Peggy, Una, Deirdre, Finola and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, today, Friday 26th, from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drom at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am, followed by interment in the New Cemetery, Drom.

Yvonne Campbell (née Delaney)

The death has occurred of Yvonne Campbell (née Delaney), Kilkeary Norwood, Nenagh, Tipperary. Dear wife of Glynn. (After a long illness bravely borne). In the loving care of Milford Hospice Limerick. Deeply regretted by all who loved her so much in life and cared for and were with her in death.

Reposing in her home in Kilkeary today, Friday, from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving to Grennanstown Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery. "Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice, Limerick".

Patsy Shaw

The death has occurred of Patsy Shaw, 3 St. Mary's Road, Killenaule, Tipperary, and formerly Wilsten, England. 24th January 2018. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this evening, Friday, from 5pm to 7 pm. arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice.

John F & Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Powell (née Dagg)

The death has occurred of John F & Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Powell (née Dagg), Ballycrenode, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary. Following an accident. John F. 16/1/18. Elizabeth (Betty) 24/1/18 Deeply regretted by their loving family Brian, Elaine and Barry, Betty's twin sister Olive and John's sisters Joan (Matson) and Barbara (Browne), grandchildren Lily and Rufus, daughter-in-law Liz, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church of Ireland on Sunday for Funeral Service at 2pm. followed by burial afterwards in Ballinaclough Graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bóthar.

Josephine Gleeson

The death has occurred of Josephine Gleeson (née O'Meara), Boherbawn, Capparoe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Annagh, Lisnagry. January 24th 2018 peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband John Joe, daughter Anne, son in law Denis, grandchildren, Aoife and Claire, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home Nenagh today, Friday 26th January, from 6pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines. Requiem Mass on Saturday 27th at 11am, burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

George Cardiff

The death has occurred of George Cardiff, of Dunbur Road, Wicklow Town and late of Nenagh, Co Tipperary who passed away 24th January 2018 peacefully at St Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire in his 85th year. Lovingly remembered by Bridie his wife of 59 years, son Frank, daughters Fiona and Helena, sons-in-law Vincent and Declan, daughter-in-law Barbara, his grandchildren Sean, Declan, George, Henry, Natasha and Jenni, great grandchildren Ellie and Kiri, and by his sisters Bernie and Peggy, extended family and friends.

George will repose at Flannery’s Funeral Home, Bachelors Walk in Wicklow Town on Saturday 27th from 3pm until 6pm and Sunday 28th from 2pm until 5pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning 29th to St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town for funeral Mass at 10am followed by committal service at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1pm.