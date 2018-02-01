Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February 1, 2018

The late Dan Dillon

The death has occurred of Dan Dillon late of Deerpark Road, Cashel, Tipperary / Bruff, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Una, son Paul, daughter Barbara, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

The late Nancy Donnelly

The death has occurred of Nancy Donnelly (née Davern), late of Iona Avenue, Thurles, and formerly Ballycurrane, Thurles. In her 91st year. Deeply regretted by her sons John and Gerard, daughters AnnMarie, Mary and Bridget, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 1st February, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Margaret Carty

The death has occurred of Margaret Carty (née O'Brien) late of Glencourt, Emly, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary and formerly of Currana, Golden. A dear wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend passed peacefully at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her father William and sister-in-law Gabrielle. Margaret will be deeply missed by her loving husband Fergus, daughter Lucia, son Shane, son-in-law Danny, granddaughter Leah, mother Catherine, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Remains arriving to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

The late Mary Hassett

The death has occurred of Mary Hassett (née Hatfield) late of James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Mother of the late Mark and Suzanne. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Danny, sons David and Danny, daughters Claire and Stella, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Bridget O'Meara

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Meara late of The Lake, Lorrha, Tipperary. Predeceased by her brother Liam, her adored niece Bridget (better known as Gully) and sister Maryanne, she will be sadly missed by her brothers Sean, Thomas and Flan, her sister Freda (Tierney), sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5’oc with Removal at 7.45 'oc to arrive at St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha at 8.30’oc. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11'oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.