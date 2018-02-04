Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 4, 2018

The late Bernadette Murphy

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Murphy, late of Cahir and Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary, on 2nd February 2018. Sadly missed by her loving mother Siobhan, sisters Mary and Caroline, brothers Jimmy, Tom, Pat, Michael and Mossie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 15 Honey View, Clonmel,on Monday 5th February from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning in St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir at 10.30am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium. House private on Tuesday please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research.

The late Nora Maher

The death has occurred of Nora Maher, Lindisfarne Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin, and late of Golden, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of the Staff of Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass for Nora will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Transfiguration, Bawnogue Road, Clonburris Great, Dublin 22. Creamation after Mass in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The late Mary Madden

The death has occurred of Mary Madden, (née Clancy), Coscorrig, Loughrea, Co Galway and formerly of Cullen, Co Tipperary, on 2nd February 2018 (In the loving care of the staff of St Brendan’s Community Care Unit, Lake Road, Loughrea). Pre-deceased by her dearly loved husband Michael (Mickie). Mary, devoted mother to Brendan, Raymond, Desmond & Carmel, will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren & great-great grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing in her daughters Carmel’s residence Seefin, Craughwell this Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. funeral cortege will arrive to St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Garrybreeda Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St Brendan’s Community Care Unit Patient Comfort Care.

The late Pat Carrigan

The death has occurred of Pat Carrigan, 6 St. Finnian's Terrace, Ardfinnan, Tipperary and formerly of 'The Lane', Goatenbridge. Predeceased by his brothers John-Joe and Michael, and his sisters Josie, Margaret and Nancy. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Sylvia, his daughters Sarah and Maria, sons-in-law Matthew and Declan, granddaughters Laura and Rebecca, brother Tony, sister Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

He will be reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday, 5th of February, from 4pm to 7pm. His remains will arrive to Ballybacon Church on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Gerard Tidd

The death has occurred of John Gerard (Gerry) Tidd, (Nenagh & Dublin) 3rd February, 2018, John Gerard (Gerry) P.C., formerly of DMD Court. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Ger, Michael and Damien, sister Marie, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Memorial mass will be celebrated at 10am at the Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East, on Saturday 10th February. Body donated to medical research.

The late Marie Condon

The death has occurred of Marie Condon, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary, in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of Milford Hospice. Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Tobias Troy and brother Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Eddie, Niall and Tim, sisters Joan, Ursula, Philomena and Anne, aunts Mary, Nancy, Angela and Frances, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday, 4th February, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 5th February, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Ned O'Shea

The death has occurred of Ned O'Shea, Carraig Duin and formerly Croke, Street, Thurles, Tipperary and Cavan / Leitrim. In his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Tina (née Fox), brothers Pat (USA) and Sean. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Gus, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 5th February, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 6th February, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

House Strictly Private

The late Kathleen O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Donnell (née Skehan), Fanning Park, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, peacefully at home. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Mick and sister of the late Billy Skehan and Maggie O’Connell. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Maura McCarthy and Bridget Hayes, brother Thomas, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Mary Frances, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Moycarkey.