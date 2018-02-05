Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 5, 2018

The late Patrick Cooney

The death has occurred of Patrick Cooney (late of Clontarf and formerly of Clonmel) on February 2nd, 2018 (peacefully) in his 95th year. Beloved husband and best friend of the very recently deceased Maureen, his loving wife, and devoted father to Irene, Brendan, Angela, Monica and Joan, and loving brother of the late Nancy, Johnny, Billy and Michael. Sorely missed by his loving children, 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sisters May and Kitty, brother Ben, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Monday (February 5th), from 5pm until 7pm with family in attendance. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, (February 6th), at 10am in St. Anthony’s Church, Clontarf. Funeral thereafter to Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to Focus Ireland.

The late Sr. Cecilia Hall

The death has occurred of Sr. Cecilia Hall, (Sisters of Mercy, Athy, Co. Kildare and late of Graystown, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary), on February 3rd, 2018, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Sr. Cecilia, pre-deceased by her parents Robert and Ellen Hall, brothers Ned, Tim and Bobby, sisters Bessie, Teresa, Sr. Claude and Sally, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, her Mercy Community and Congregation, extended family and friends.

Reposing in St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel, Athy, from 2pm on Monday (5th). Prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning (6th), followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The late Johnny Monaghan

The death has occurred of Johnny Monaghan, 51 Assumption Park, Roscrea. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 4.00 with removal at 6.30 arriving in St. Cronan's church, Roscrea at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Home.

The latle John Gerard Tidd

The death has occurred of John Gerard (Gerry) Tidd (Nenagh & Dublin) on 3rd February, 2018, John Gerard (Gerry) P.C., formerly of DMD Court. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Ger, Michael and Damien, sister Marie, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Memorial mass will be celebrated at 10am at the Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East, on Saturday 10th February. Body donated to medical research.

The late Pat Carrigan

The death has occurred of Pat Carrigan, 6 St. Finnian's Terrace, Ardfinnan, Tipperary and formerly of 'The Lane', Goatenbridge. Predeceased by his brothers John-Joe and Michael, and his sisters Josie, Margaret and Nancy. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Sylvia, his daughters Sarah and Maria, sons-in-law Matthew and Declan, granddaughters Laura and Rebecca, brother Tony, sister Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

He will be reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday, 5th February, from 4pm to 7pm. His remains will arrive to Ballybacon Church on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Marie Condon

The death has occurred of Marie Condon, Dublin Road, Thurles. In the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of Milford Hospice. Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Tobias Troy and brother Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Eddie, Niall and Tim, sisters Joan, Ursula, Philomena and Anne, aunts Mary, Nancy, Angela and Frances, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass on Monday, 5th February, at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.