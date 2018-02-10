Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 10, 2018

The late Alice Leonard

The death has occurred of Alice Leonard (née Lonergan)

Toureen, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary on 8/2/2018. Alice. Predeceased by her loving husband Lionel, brothers Ted & Johnny. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Luke, Mark, Lionel, Timmy, Peter, Leo, Shane & Brien, daughter Oonagh Flanagan, Aherlow, brothers Mick, Paddy & Jimmy, sister Mary, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to Lisvernane Church arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Clonbeg Cemetery

The late Bridget (Tess) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bridget (Tess) O'Brien (née Hayes)

Rossadrehid, Bansha, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Moyrhee, Ruan, Co. Clare, on February 9th 2018. Peacefully, after a short illness at her son’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Bridget (Tess). Predeceased by her loving husband, Doney & grandchildren, Ruth and Luke. Sadly missed by sons Morgan and Michael, daughters Áine Burke, Stephanie Fitzgibbon and Bríd O’Brien-May, brother Paddy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her son’s home (E34 X773), Clashoquirk, Bansha, Co. Tipperary on Saturday, 10th Feb. from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, Co. Tipperary followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Catherine Minogue

The death has occurred of Catherine Minogue (née Bray)

Castlecranna, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, and formerly of Killoscully on 9th February 2018 peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital Nenagh. Wife of the late Bill. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, sons John, Liam and Pat, son-in-law John Joe, daughter-in-law Dinah, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport tomorrow, Saturday, 10th February, from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8.30 p.m. to Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 11th February, at 11 a.m., burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

The late Johnny Mullaney

The death has occurred of Johnny Mullaney

Lisdonowley, Moyne, Thurles.

Johnny, deeply regretted by his loving nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Saturday, 10th February, from 4pm to 7pm, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Moyne at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 11th February at 12.30pm, burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moyne.

The late Vineta Semjonova

The death has occurred of Vineta Semjonova

Loughbrack, Kilcommon, Thurles, on February 7th 2018, (tragically). Late of Latvia. Deeply regretted by her relatives, neighbours, friends, her work colleagues in Tesco, Thurles and Hayes Hotel, Thurles.

Reposing this Sunday morning at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 11 o'clock to 12 o'clock with removal to St Patrick's Church, Kilcommon, for prayers at 12.15 o'clock, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Kilcommon.