Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 11, 2018

The late Brid (Bridget) Burke

The death has occurred of Brid (Bridget) Burke, Summerhill Drive, Clonmel and late of Greeve, Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo on 9th February 2018 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her siblings Paul, William, Maureen and her nephew Liam. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Peggy (Malahide) nieces Mary, Breege, Nuala and Anne, nephews Noel and Liam, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am with burial afterwards in Keelogues Cemetery, Co Mayo at 4pm approximately.

The late Lisa Duncan

The death has occurred of Lisa Duncan (née Evans), Lisloran, Cashel, Tipperary, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Cluain Árann Community Nursing Unit Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her father Arthur, Sadly missed by his loving family and partner Michael (Kennedy), sons Jason, Jamie and Aaron, daughter Nicole, mother Maureen, brother Mark, sisters Susan and Lorraine, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.

Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum this Monday (February 12th) from 5pm to 7:00pm.Arriving at the church of the Assumption Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30am followed by burial in St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla. House private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Thomas (Sham) Condon

The death has occurred of Thomas (Sham) Condon, (Crough Upper, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary) February 10th 2018. Thomas (Sham), brother of the late Bob. Deeply regretted by his brother Mick, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Ballybacon. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm.

The late Brigid Ryan

The death has occurred of Brigid Ryan (née Ryan) Boolonunane, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary on February 10th 2018, peacefully at her daughter Teresa and son-in-law Walter’s residence at Lagganstown, Golden, Brigid; predeceased by her husband James, her infant daughter Breeda and son Seamus; deeply regretted by her loving family Tom, Padraig and Teresa, sister Una, brother Tim, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, on Sunday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. No flowers please by request, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Eileen Shanahan

The death has occurred of Eileen Shanahan, (née Moloney), "St. Joseph's", Bohernanave, Thurles. Eileen, predeceased by her husband John, deeply regretted by her sons Martin and John, daughters Mary (Minchin) and Margaret (McCullagh), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Josephine, Martha and Philomena (Australia), brothers Michael and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence "St. Joseph's", Bohernanave this Sunday evening, 11th February from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, 12th February to Bohernanave Church to arrive at 9.15am for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Thurles Community Hospital of the Assumption B Ward.

The late Sr. Emmanuel (Mary) Ahearne

The death has occurred of Sr. Emmanuel (Mary) Ahearne, Convent of Mercy, Military Road, Waterford and late of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Johns Hill and The Burgery, Abbeyside, Dungarvan. Who died on Saturday 10th February 2018, Peacefully at Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Molly Ahearne and her sister Breda (Phelan). Deeply mourned by her sisters Cathrine Hayes (Abbeyside) and Margaret Hayes (England) nephews, nieces, relatives, her Mercy Community and friends.

Reposing at The Mercy Convent, Military Road, Waterford, on Sunday from 2pm concluding with evening prayer at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

The late Morgan McNamara

The death has occurred of Morgan McNamara, Piercestown, Wexford / Nenagh, Tipperary / Kilbeggan, Westmeath. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Virginia, beloved father of Ann, Noreen, Helen, Clare, Valerie and Nicola and brother of June, Sr. Clare, Frances and the late George. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, partners, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday, 11th February from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o’clock in St. Martin’s Church, Piercestown. Burial afterwards in Piercestown Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday please. Donations if desired to Wexford Hospice Homecare.