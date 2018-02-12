Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 12, 2018

The late Daniel Butler

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Butler late of Davitt Street, Tipperary Town. Son of the late Danny and Annie. Sadly missed by his brothers Paddy and John, sisters Ester, Katherine and Margaret, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Lisa Duncan

The death has occurred of Lisa Duncan (née Evans) late of Lisloran, Cashel. Pre-deceased by her father Arthur, Sadly missed by her loving family and partner Michael (Kennedy), sons Jason, Jamie and Aaron, daughter Nicole, mother Maureen, brother Mark, sisters Susan and Lorraine, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.

Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum this Monday (February 12th) from 5pm to 7:00pm. Arriving at the church of the Assumption Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30am followed by burial in St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla. House private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Patrick Stapleton

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat Joe) Stapleton late of Laha, Castleiney, Templemore, Tipperary. Husband of the late Nora. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Paddy, Jerry, Eddie, Kathleen and Josie, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law Carmel and Sheila, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Monday evening from 5.30pm. Removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney at 7.30pm to arrive at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

The late Anne Boland

The death has occurred of Anne Boland (née Delaney) late of Tarmon Drive and formerly Mitchel Street, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Marie, Sadie, Dolores and Annette, son Gerry, sister Sr Catherine (Carmelites, Delgany), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday February 13th, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, February 14th, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.