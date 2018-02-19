Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 19, 2018

The late Geraldine Doherty

The death has occurred of Geraldine Doherty, Roselawn Close, Cashel and formerly of Our Lady’s Road, New Inn, Co. Tipperary. On February 17th 2018, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital. Geraldine, beloved daughter of the late Kay. Deeply regretted by her loving father Gerry, sisters Michelle, Alva and Lindsey, brother Donal, stepmother Martina, sister-in-law Helen, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her father’s residence Our Lady’s Road, New Inn, this Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy on Wednesday at 2pm. House Private on Wednesday morning. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

The late Catherine (Kitty) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Brien (née Kennedy), Parkroe, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary on February 17th 2018, Catherine (Kitty), beloved wife of the late Willie; sadly missed by her loving daughter Deirdre, son-in-law Barry, grandson Dara, sister Elsie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 4.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan, Main Street, Tipperary Town & formerly Moate Quarter, Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary on 17th Feb. 2018. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Owen & Pat, sister Tess, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Mai O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Mai O'Dwyer, Sliabh Bloom, Clongour, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Michael, sons Thomas and Noel, daughters Alma and Louise, grandchildren, brothers John, Michael and Peter, daughters in law, sons in law, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, 20th February, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 21st February, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.