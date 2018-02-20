Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, February 20, 2018

The late Anthony Denmead

The death has occurred of Anthony Denmead, Western Park, Clonmel, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on 18th February 2018. He will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret, sons Robert and Brendan, daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren, sister Mary (Hally), niece and nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o’clock with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Mary (May) Hackett

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Hackett (née Cullinan), Newcastle and late of Heywood Close, Clonmel. At South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, daughter Helen and son Joseph. Devoted mother of Tom, Ann, Marie, June (Gearon) and Pa, she will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Eileen (Brannigan), niece, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Newcastle Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Old Cemetery, Newcastle.

The late Julie Lynch

The death has occurred of Julie Lynch (née Nichols), Castlegreen Crescent, Cashel, and formerly of Derbyshire and Manchester, England, on February 16th 2018. Julie, deeply regretted by her husband Patrick, daughter Megan, son Declan, father Andy, mother Carol, stepfather Andrew, sister Lyndsay, brother Adam, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by private Cremation.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan, Main Street, Tipperary Town and formerly Moate Quarter, Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary on 17th February 2018 - Mary - Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Owen & Pat, sister Tess, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary this Tuesday from 5.30 pm, removal at 7.00 pm to St. Patrick's Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Joe Kelly

The death has occurred of Joe Kelly, Curraghpoor, Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary, on February 19th 2018. Peacefully at home. Joe, loving son of Liam and Yvonne, sadly missed by his ever loving sisters Millie, Ruby, Belle and Elisse, his grandmother Mary, grandfather Patsy, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. Also teachers and pupils of his much loved school Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday (February 20th) from 3pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Brigid's Church, Donaskeigh, for Mass of the Angels on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery. House private Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Scoil Aonghusa Cashel, The Arc Children’s Unit, University Hospital Limerick and South Tipperary Palliative Care Team.

The late Mary Kennedy

The death has occurred of Mary Kennedy (née Looby), Clonbeg, Drombane, Thurles. Peacefully at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Teddy, son Paul, daughter Laura, brothers Liam, Jack, Dinny, Pat and Tim, aunt Biddy (Healy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Tuesday evening from 5 PM to 7.30 PM. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Monroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 AM. Followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Edward (Ned) Higgins

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Higgins, Beaugh, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, Ann, Helen, Maria and Teresa, sons John, Denis, Michael, Ned Jnr and Frank, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday 20th February. Rosary on Tuesday at 9pm and also reposing on Wednesday with rosary at 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at Roscomroe Church at 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea.

Bus service from Roscomroe school to his residence from 3pm on Wednesday.

The late Kathleen O'Meara

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Meara (née Lee), Killinaive, Ballinaclough, Nenagh. Pre-deceased by her husband Timothy and sister Breda Lee. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Joan (Collins). Geraldine (Carey) and Mary (Gleeson-Farrell), son Con, sister SR. Paschal, grandchildren and great-grandson, sons-in-law Michael, John and Brian and by Kay, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday, from 5 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive at Killeen Church (E45 YY64) at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Templederry.

The late Roberto Reina

The death has occurred of Roberto Rein, Carlow / Waterford / Westmeath / Kerry / Dublin / Tipperary / Meath. Son of the late Olive (Hearns) Reina and brother of the late Carlo Reina, uncle of Alexandre Reina, grandson of the late Mary Hearns, Clonmore, Killeshin, Carlow. Sadly missed by his extended famly and friends.

The ceremony will take place at the Church of the Graveyard, Cimitero di Bruzzano, Piazza Martiri della Deportazione, 1, 20161 Milano MI on Wednesday 21st at 2.45pm.

The late William (Billy) Taylor

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Taylor, Abbey Road, Thurles. Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Alberta. Sadly missed by his son David, daughter Denise, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with Billy's wishes, his body has been donated to the School of Medicine at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

A Memorial Service for the Repose of his Soul will be held in the Cathedral of the Assumption,Thurles on Tuesday 20th February at 7.30pm. No flowers please.