Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February 22, 2018

The late William (Willie) Fenlon

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Fenlon, Baron Park, Clonmel. Peacefully on Tuesday, 20th February 2018, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Anthony’s Unit, Glenconnor, Clonmel. Predeceased by his son Martin. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, sons Liam, Jimmy and Kieran, daughters Marie, Renee and Theresa, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, brothers Lar and Michael, sister Annie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Friday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Anthony’s Unit.

The late John Holway

The death has occurred of John Holway, Madamsland, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, on February 21st 2018, at South Tipperary General Hospital, John, predeceased by his brother Fr Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Alice, many cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Thursday, February 22nd, from 5.30pm with removal to the Holy trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joan Tyrrell

The death has occurred of Joan Tyrrell, Currasilla, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, peacefully at her residence, on 19th February 2018. Joan, deeply regretted by her loving mother Philomena, brothers; Paddy, Jerome, Tommy and Joe, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Saturday 24th February from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Grangemockler for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday February 25th at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Larraine O'Brien

The death has occurred of Larraine O'Brien (née Smith), Tullow, Newport, Co. Tipperary. On February 20th 2018, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Wife of the late Michael (Gold Tooth). Sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret, sons Kevin, Michael and Andrew, brothers and sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Monday 26th February from 6 o''clock with removal at 7.30 o'clock to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 27th at 11.30 a.m followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30 p.m. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.