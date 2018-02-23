Tipperary Deaths - Friday, February 23, 2018

Peter Barry

The death has occurred of Peter Barry, Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Suddenly. Peter, sadly missed by his loving family, sons Peter, Arron, daughters Megan and Chloe, sisters Emma, Jude and Kiva, brother Pat, grandchildren Ben and Jack, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm with evening prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Oliver's Church arriving at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Joan Cummins (née Sayers)

The death has occurred of Joan Cummins (née Sayers), Mayfield, Cashel, Tipperary. February 22nd 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Joan, beloved wife of the late Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Majella Lynch and Ursula Ryan, sons Jimmy and John, sons-in-law Declan and Donal, daughters-in-law Muriel and Martina, grandchildren Emlyn, Aaron, Daniel, Craig, Killian, Adrian, Alan, James and Stefan, great-grandchildren Addison and Robyn, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Ursula Ryan’s residence, Knockentemple, Rosegreen, Cashel, today, Friday, from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel.

Patrick Jerome (P.J.) O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Patrick Jerome (P.J.) O'Halloran, Coolnaherin, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. February 21st 2018 (unexpectedly) at home in the care of his loving family, Patrick Jerome (P.J.). Predeceased by his parents Pato and Kitty and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret and Joan, brother John, nephews Barry, David and Jamie, nieces Fiona and Sheena, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary McDermott (née Murray)

The death has occurred of Mary McDermott (née Murray), Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and Knockavilla, New Ross, Co. Wexford. February 21st 2018 at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, peacefully in her 97th year,Predeceased by her husband Charlie, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Briona (Nic Dhiarmada) Joan and Martina, her son Tim, daughter-in-law Gaye, sons-in-law George and George, nephews and extended family John,Eileen, Shauna, Cora, Philip, Vera and Mary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence The Mill, Carrigahorig, Nenagh on Friday from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Mary and St. Michael's Parish Church, New Ross at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Stephens Cemetery.

"Suaimhneas Siorai da hAnam Uasal"