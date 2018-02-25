Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, February 25, 2018

Hannah Ellen Hayes

The death has occurred of Hannah Ellen Hayes, Fethard, Tipperary / Newmarket, Cork, On February 22, 2018 (unexpectedly) HannahEllen, aged 1 year and 5 months, cherished and adored daughter of Kieran and Noelle (née O’Reilly) and much loved sister of Declan and Cillian. Sadly missed by her parents, brothers, grandparents PJ (and the late Nancy) Hayes, Michael and Anna O’Reilly, uncles, aunts, relatives and her many loving cousins.

Reception into St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket, on Tuesday at 1pm for 2pm Mass of the Angels. Burial private afterwards.

Keith Edward James

The death has occurred of Keith Edward James, Scallagheen, Garryskillane, Tipperary Town - February 24, 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sylvia, son Gordon, daughter Tracy, brother Ray, grandchildren Morgan and Keagan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Monday (February 26) from 6pm to 7pm, followed by private cremation.

Susan Butler (née Connelly)

The death has occurred of Susan Butler (née Connelly), Friar Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Kildysart, Clare. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by her husband Gus and son Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving family; Annemarie, Joseph, Augustine, Teresa, John, Seamus, Padraig, Michael, Noelle, Eamon, Patricia, Susan and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, brother in law Fr Jack, sisters in law Noreen and Dolores, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday, February 26, from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 27, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles.

Margaret Hayes (née Hackett)

The death has occurred of Margaret Hayes (née Hackett), Leigh Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. Margaret died peacefully at The Milford Hospice Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her husband Martin, sons T.J. and Patrick, daughter-in-law Sharon, Patrick's fiancée Una, grandchildren Sophie and James, sisters Maureen Heffernan (Dublin) and Catherine Lord (Baltinglass), brothers John, Michael, Eamon, P.J. and Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's funeral home, Thurles, on Monday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. James's Church, Two-Mile-Borris, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Milford Hospice Limerick and The Hospital of the Assumption Thurles. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Anthony John (Jack) Cullen

The death has occurred of Anthony John (Jack) Cullen, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Westport, Mayo. Peacefully at home. Much loved husband of Catherine and dear father of Tony and Paul. Adored grandfather of Katie, Ellie, Anna, Jack, Che and Carina. Daughters in law Kaye and Jackie, brother in law Michael. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Tony's home in Gurtagarry on Monday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph's Church, Gortagarry, for Mass at 11am followed by burial in Crosscannon Graveyard, Killenaule, at approx 1.45pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Heart Failure Clinic, Nenagh Hospital.