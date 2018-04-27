Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, April 27, 2018

The late Michael Darcy

The death has occurred of Michael Darcy late of Woodview, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marguerita, son Simon, daughters Lorraine, Rebecca, Tina, Katie, Caroline, Joan and Sarah, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home on this Friday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary's church Cahir arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The late Charlotte O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Charlotte O'Dwyer (née O'Mahony) late of Mantlehill, Golden, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Padraig, brothers Andy & John, sisters Pauline & Mary, deeply regretted by her loving family Sean, May, Denis, Breda, Deirdre, Noel & Declan, brother Denis, sisters Breda & Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this Friday (April 27th) from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Arriving to Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on Saturday at 11.15 am for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers only donations in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late David Power

The death has occurred of David “Davy” Power late of O’Mahony Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home on Friday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Monday at 1pm. No flowers, donations to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The late Michael Tynan

The death has occurred of Michael Tynan late of Skehana, Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughters Gloria, Collette and Michelle, son Mark, daughter-in-law Silvia, sons-in-law Declan and Kevin, grandchildren Emer, Andrew, Angela, Adam, Maeve, Caoimhe, Alannah, Matthew, Robyn, Erin and Ruby, brothers Jimmy, Joe and Kevin, sisters Peggy, Claire and Mary (Deceased), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Saturday the 28th of April, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Sacred Heart,Templemore at 12 pm. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice please.

The late Mary Brennan

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan late of Moneen Court and formerly of Lisanerin, Ballybritt, Roscrea.

Reposing in Tierney Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 7.00 with prayers at 9.00. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 arriving in Ballybritt Church for Funeral Mass at 11.00. Burial afterwards in Clareen cemetery.