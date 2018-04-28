Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 28, 2018

The late William Nugent

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Nugent late of Cashel Court, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of St. John's Park, Waterford. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Patricia and loving father to Anthony, Monica (Sherry) and Dominic, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken sons, daughter, brother Christopher, sister Rita, grandchildren Conor and Michael, son-in-law Ed, daughters-in-law Winnie and Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Nuala Allsey

The death has occurred of Nuala Allsey late of Shanballyduff, Cashel formerly of Chalfont St. Peter’s, Buckinghamshire, England. Beloved partner of the late Eugene Treanor and sister of the late Anne. Deeply regretted by her nephews Liam and Daniel and their families, she was a true and loyal friend to Peggy and to her wonderful neighbours, relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 6.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Monday at 1.30pm followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 4pm.

The late Thomas Shelly

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Shelly late of Ardbane, South Lodge, Grangemockler, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Beatty. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Nuala, sons Jerry and Edward, daughters-in-law Jackie and Rachel, grandchildren Conor, Darragh, Laura, Evie and Tom, sisters Mai, Ita and Frances, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his sisters Linda & Angela brothers in law John & Liam.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, 28th April, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Sunday, 29th April, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Grangemockler, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Tom O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Tom O'Donnell late of Neddins, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Tess, sons Thomas and Aidan, daughter Olive, granddaughter Katie, son-in-law Paul, brothers Jim, Teddy and Billy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Remains arriving to The Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Finnian's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital.

The late Ellen Looby

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Looby (née Gleeson) late of Blackmill Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving sister of Tom. She will be sadly missed by her brother, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Kilkenny) from 5p.m. on Saturday with Funeral Prayers at 6p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Sunday after 11a.m. Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Tom Purcell

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) Purcell late of Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Moyne, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Roisín, daughters Anne & Trish, son Hughie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The late Anna Raleigh

The death has occurred of Anna (Nance) Raleigh (née Hogan) late of Kilfadda, Lorrha, Nenagh, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Rodge and son Edward. Deeply regretted by her daughter Marcella and son-in-law Willie, Brother Sean, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing Saturday evening at her daughter Marcella's house, Coorevan, Borrisokane from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass Sunday morning at St. Michael's Church, Aglish at 10am, burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.





The late Andrew George Albert Younghusband

The death has occurred of Andrew George Albert Younghusband late of Bessborough, Ballymackey, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Franny, daughters Joanna and Charlotte, relatives and many friends. Funeral Service on Friday, 4th May, at St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh at 1 p.m. followed by private cremation service. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House c/o Keller's Funeral Directors, Brooklands, Nenagh. House private please.