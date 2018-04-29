Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 29, 2018

The late Esther Powell

The death has occurred of Esther Powell (née Ward), Old Bridge House, Raheen Road, Clonmel. Esther, wife of the late PJ Powell, sadly missed by her loving family Emmett, Eoin, Niall, Emer, Fiona, Orla and Aine, sister Peggy (Farrell), sister-in-law, Mary Francis Mann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Kickham St, Clonmel this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Nuala Allsey

The death has occurred of Nuala Allsey, Shanballyduff, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Chalfont St. Peter’s, Buckinghamshire, England. April 27th 2018, unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Nuala, beloved partner of the late Eugene Treanor and sister of the late Anne. Deeply regretted by her nephews Liam and Daniel and their families, she was a true and loyal friend to Peggy and to her wonderful neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 6.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Monday at 1.30pm followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 4pm.

The late Catherine Harte

The death has occurred of Catherine Harte (née Nugent), Church Road, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary; and Culloville, Armagh. Died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Sean. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family Geraldine, Collette (McMahon), Thomas, Seanie, Siobhán (White), James, Anna (Hobbs), Grainne (Noonan), David and grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew and nieces.

Reposing at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, from 5pm Sunday evening, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Finn MacGinty

The death has occurred of Finn MacGinty, Cloughjordan and formerly Seattle and Japan, died peacefully in the care of his adoring wife Tamara and the doctors, nurses and staff of Birr Community Nursing Unit on April 24th, 2018. Remembered with love by his family and a wide circle of friends both here and around the world. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Finn's life will take place at a later date.

The late Girlie Rooney

The death has occurred of Girlie Rooney (née Loughnane), Montevideo Road, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her husband Jim, sons Paul, James and Bryan, daughters Mary and Carmel. Daughters-in-law Sandra and Kathleen, son-in-law Neil, grandchildren Michael, Liam, Billy and Amy and Kayla, her extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence Monday afternoon from 3oc with prayers at 8oc. Private removal Tuesday morning at 11.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12oc with burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The late William (Bill) Nugent

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Nugent, Late of Cashel Court, Clonmel and Formerly of St. John's Park, Waterford. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Patricia and loving father to Anthony, Monica (Sherry) and Dominic, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken sons, daughter, brother Christopher, sister Rita, grandchildren Conor and Michael, son-in-law Ed, daughters-in-law Winnie and Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Paul's Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Tom O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Tom O'Donnell, Neddins, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary. Tom died peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Tess, sons Thomas and Aidan, daughter Olive, granddaughter Katie, son-in-law Paul, brothers Jim, Teddy and Billy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Remains arriving to The Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Finnian's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital.