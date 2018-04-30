Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 30, 2018

The late Eileen Barrett

The death has occurred of Eileen Barrett (née Fitzpatrick), Knockskaugh, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Eileen passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after a long illness bravely borne. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, husband Michael, sons Johnny, Michael and Eamon, daughters Marie, Cathy and Helena, brothers Eddie and Tommy sisters Mary, Patricia and Kathleen, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s church Cahir on Wednesday morning for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Bridget (Dolly) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bridget (Dolly) O'Brien (née Devitt), Monemore, Cullen, Co. Tipperary. On April 28th, 2018, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the staff of St. Anne’s / Bernadette’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Bridget (Dolly), predeceased by her husband Joe and son William. Sadly missed by her daughters Nora, Mary and Breda, sons Jim, Kevin, Martin, Raymond, Gerard, Noel and Stephen, niece (Mary Burke), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Cullen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Esther Powell

The death has occurred of Esther Powell (née Ward), Old Bridge House, Raheen Road, Clonmel. Esther, wife of the late PJ Powell, sadly missed by her loving family Emmet, Eoin, Niall, Emer, Fiona, Orla and Aine, sister Peggy (Farrell), sister-in-law, Mary Francis Mann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home Kickham St Clonmel this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery.