Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 2, 2018

The late Susan O'Brien

The death has occurred of Susan O'Brien, 53 Woodview, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. On 1st May 2018 at South Tipperary General Hospital. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Susan loving wife of Kieran and dear mother of Ellen, Cathy, Andrea, Susie, Jeanette, Ciara and the late Kenneth.

Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigans funeral home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 1pm in St. Mary's Church, Cahir followed by buriel in the adjoining cemetery. R.I.P.

The late John Hally

The death has occurred of John Hally (Terenure and late of Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary), 1 May 2018, peacefully in the Hermitage Clinic, Lucan. Beloved husband of Bernie and the late Cora and much loved father of John, Mark, Susan, Joy, Dermot and the late Luke. Very sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, brothers Luke and Pat, sister Alice Mary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road, on Wednesday afternoon (2 May) from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Removal on Thursday morning (3 May) to the Church of St Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The late Anne Hawtree

The death has occurred of Anne Hawtree (née Grogan), Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tramore, Piltown, Thurles. Anne passed away peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice, Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Sunday 22nd April. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, she will be very sadly missed by her daughter Michelle, her son Steven, her grandchildren, Cillian and Fionn, her sisters Frances, Mary and Breda, brothers Michael and Garry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Funeral service at West Road Crematorium, Newcastle-upon-Tyne at 2pm on Thursday, 3rd May. Memorial Mass in Holy Cross Church, Tramore, on Sunday 13th May at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marie Curie Hospices.

The late Tony Healy

The death has occurred of Tony Healy, Beechlawn, Dromin Road and formerly of Pearse Street, Nenagh, beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Doris, Sally and Kathleen, niece Claire, nephew Paul, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Noreen Long

The death has occurred of Noreen Long, Chiswick, London and formerly of Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary, peacefully on Sunday 29th April 2018. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sisters,Theresa Raftery (Craughwell), Kathleen Fox (Kilfinane), Frances Caplis (Clonoulty), brother Lar (Naas), her brother-in-law Ailbe Caplis, sister-in-law Ann Long, her nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Funeral Arrangements Later