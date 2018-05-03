Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 3, 2018

The late Noel Russell

The death has occurred of Noel Russell, 61 Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday evening from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team.

The late Sarah Browne

The death has occurred of Sarah Browne (née Martin). Abbey Road, Clonmel, on 1st May 2018, peacefully at home. Wife of the late Jim Browne and mother of the late Crea. Beloved mother of Delores, Ester, Emer, Denise, Jacqueline, Regina, Richella, Tony and Colin, all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Drangan Churchyard.

The late Mossy Hunt

The death has occurred of Mossy Hunt, Ballythomas, Rathgormack, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in the Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jimmy O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Jimmy O'Donnell, 1 Marian Tce., Tipperary Town and Ballyglass on April 28th 2018, suddenly at his residence, Jimmy (late of Tipperary Post Office), brother of the late Edmond. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary, Noreen, Alice, Majella, Patricia and Anne, brothers Peadar and Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fogartys Funeral Home, Tipperary Thursday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Friday at 10.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Timothy Flanagan

The death has occurred of Timothy Flanagan, Clonsingle, Newport, Co. Tipperary on 2nd May 2018 peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Nenagh. Predeceased by his wife Bridget (nee Walsh). Sadly missed by his loving sons John, Daniel and Gerard, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Thursday 3rd May from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Friday 4th May at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Tiernan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Tiernan, New Aglish, Mooncoin, Kilkenny; and Nenagh.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday (May 4th) from 5.00oc followed by removal at 6.15oc to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2.00pm followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Mooncoin.