Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 5, 2018

The late Stan Murphy

The death has occurred of Stan Murphy, Kilbrennal House, Ballynonty, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Fethard and Emly (suddenly, following a short illness) May 2nd 2018, Stan, deeply regretted by Louise, Pat, Caroline and Suzanne, Vincent, Stan, Gillian, Nicky and Annette, brothers William and Patsy, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in Dualla Cemetery.

The late Tamara McGrath

The death has occurred of Tamara McGrath, Fethard St., Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, May 3rd 2018; predeceased by her brother David and twin brother Mark. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Ann, father Jimmy, sister Linda, brothers Jamie and Andrew, aunts, uncles, nieces, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 5th May, at 12 noon in St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. Family flowers only please. House private Saturday morning please.

The late Nora McKenna

The death has occurred of Nora McKenna (née Burke), Knockalton, Nenagh. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, predeceased by her beloved husband Martin and baby daughter Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Donal, daughters Noreen (O'Shea), (Killarney) and Mary (Boston), daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Joe and Steve, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by Burial in Lisboney Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nenagh Day Care Centre.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan, Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, and formerly of 20 Kennedy Park & Grove Street, Roscrea. In her 99th Year.

Removal on Saturday morning from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 10.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.