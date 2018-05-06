Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 6, 2018

The late Joe Burns

The death has occurred of Joe Burns late of Moanfin, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Peggy, son Tom, daughter Theresa, sister Sadie, daughter-in-law, Bridget, son-in-law, John, grandchildren, Lisa and Jason, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 6pm - 8.30pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan for 12 noon funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Grawn cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Nenagh hospital.

The late Anne Flynn

The death has occurred of Ann Flynn (née Cunningham) late of Mountheaton, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her son Pat and grand-daughter Lauren. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, daughters Jen and Lorraine, sons Michael and Liam, brother Jim, sister Maureen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (E53 YO49) on Monday evening from 5.00 with prayers at 8.00. Private removal on Tuesday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.