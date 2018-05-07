Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 7, 2018

The late Ann Longman

The death has occurred of Ann (Nan) Longman (née Saunders) late of Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Theresa, grand-daughter Tracy and her husband Seamus, grandson Dean, great-grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Jimmy Darcy

The death has occurred of Jimmy Darcy late of Portland, Lorrha, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Susan, sons Philip and Seamus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Martin (Kilcormac), sisters Margaret La (Rathcabin) Ber Carroll (Crinkle, Birr), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. Arriving at church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, on Thursday 10th May for 12 noon funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Una Spillane

The death has occurred of Una Spillane (née Nolan) late of Richmond and Birr Road and formerly of Cunnahurt, Nenagh, Tipperary. In her 91st year, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, predeceased by her beloved husband John, son Joe and granddaughter Michelle. Sadly missed by her loving family, Pat, Mary (Kennedy), (Barna), John, Ger and Ann (Muldowney), (Newtown), grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'c with Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.