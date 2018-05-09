Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Denis O'Halloran



The death has occurred of Denis O'Halloran late of 25 Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Retired B Company, 12th Battalion, Kickham Barracks.

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Carrick on Suir, on Thursday from 4:30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Patrick D. Nolan



The death has occurred of Patrick D. Nolan late of Glentyle Cluen, Bansha, Tipperary / Cork City, Cork. Retired Garda of Courtown Harbour. Sadly missed by his family, wife Mary, sons Michael, Patrick, John, William and James, daughters Mary C., Theresa, Margaret and Emily, grandchildren Lewis and Libby, brothers, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Glentyle Cluen, Bansha on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 11th, in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha at 11.30am and burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn McGrath



The death has occurred of Eamonn McGrath late of Garrymorris, South Lodge, Grangemockler and formerly of 75 Hillview, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 6.30 to St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

Patrick O'Hora



The death has occurred of Patrick O'Hora (Snr) late of Ballyryan, Solohead, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Patsy, brothers Laurence and Brendan. Peacefully at his home in the care of his beloved wife Una, sons Patrick, Liam, Kevin and John, brothers Kieran, Kevin and Declan, Stepchildren Brid O'Neill, Eileen O'Grady and Tim Hanley, Sr. Bridget Morgan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extendned family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening, from 6pm to 8pm . Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.House Private Please.

Tess Ryan



The death has occurred of Tess Ryan (née Corrigan) late of Lacey Avenue, Templemore, Tipperary. Sadly missed be her children Helen, Justin, their spouses Heidi and Eddie, grandchildren Cara, Ted, Callum and Aaron, and all of her siblings.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday the 15th of May at 5pm in Ballycolla Church. Interment of Her ashes in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.



Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan (Simon) late of Knockdonee, Upperchurch, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, daughter Mary, son Patrick, sisters Sr. Elizabeth and Sr. Phillippa, Holy Faith Convent, Glasnevin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Ileigh Cemetery.



Bridget Ginn



The death has occurred of Bridget Ginn (née Creighton) late of Black Road, Newport, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Jack, sister Mary, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Newport this Thursday 10th May from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport.. Requiem Mass on Friday 11th May at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport.



Thomas McLoughlin



The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) McLoughlin late of Upper Grawn, Ballinahinch, Birdhill, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son T.J., daughter Maura, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law Tom Carey, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Wednesday evening, 9th May, from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8.30 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinahinch. Requiem Mass on Thursday 10th May at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine Wade



The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Wade (née O'Reilly) late of Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Boherlahan, Tipperary. Predeceased by her son John and husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her family, Anne (Stapleton), Pat, Michael, Benny, Mary (Cooke), Noel and Catriona (Keane), brother Paddy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 9th May from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at S/S Joseph and Brigid Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 10th May at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.