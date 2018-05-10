Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 10, 2018

The late Catherine Gallagher

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Gallagher (née Boland) late of 9 Springfield Crescent, Rossmore Village, TipperaryTown. Mother of the late John and Amanda, her life long involvement with Cystics Fibrosis Ireland. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Tony, daughter Sharon, grandson Jake, brothers Noel and Sean, sisters Marie and Eileen, son-in-law Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House Private Please.





The late Eamonn McGrath

The death has occurred of Eamonn McGrath late of Garrymorris, South Lodge, Grangemockler and formerly of 75 Hillview, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Patrick D. Nolan

The death has occurred of Patrick D. Nolan late of Glentyle Cluen, Bansha, Co. Tipperary / Cork City. Retired Garda of Courtown Harbour. Sadly missed by his family, wife Mary, sons Michael, Patrick, John, William and James, daughters Mary C., Theresa, Margaret and Emily, grandchildren Lewis and Libby, brothers, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Glentyle Cluen, Bansha on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 11th, in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha at 11.30am and burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Denis O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Denis O'Halloran late of 25 Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Retired B Company, 12th Battalion, Kickham Barracks.

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Carrick on Suir, on Thursday from 4:30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Patrick O'Hora

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Hora (Snr) late of Ballyryan, Solohead, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Patsy, brothers Laurence and Brendan. Peacefully at his home in the care of his beloved wife Una, sons Patrick, Liam, Kevin and John, brothers Kieran, Kevin and Declan, Stepchildren Brid O'Neill, Eileen O'Grady and Tim Hanley, Sr. Bridget Morgan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extendned family, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.House Private Please.

The late Catherine Wade

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Wade (née O'Reilly) late of Kennedy Park, Thurles / Boherlahan, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her son John and husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her family, Anne (Stapleton), Pat, Michael, Benny, Mary (Cooke), Noel and Catriona (Keane), brother Paddy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Arriving at S/S Joseph and Brigid Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 10th May at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Tess Ryan

The death has occurred of Tess Ryan (née Corrigan) late of Lacey Avenue, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed be her children Helen, Justin, their spouses Heidi and Eddie, grandchildren Cara, Ted, Callum and Aaron, and all of her siblings.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday the 15th of May at 5pm in Ballycolla Church. Interment of Her ashes in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan (Simon) late of Knockdonee, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, daughter Mary, son Patrick, sisters Sr. Elizabeth and Sr. Phillippa, Holy Faith Convent, Glasnevin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Ileigh Cemetery.

The late Bridget Ginn

The death has occurred of Bridget Ginn (née Creighton) late of Black Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Jack, sister Mary, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Newport this Thursday 10th May from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Friday 11th May at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport.

The late Thomas McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) McLoughlin late of Upper Grawn, Ballinahinch, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son T.J., daughter Maura, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law Tom Carey, cousins, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday 10th May at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.