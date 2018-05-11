Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 11, 2018

The late Ellen O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Ellen O'Donnell late of 6 Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir; and Clonmel. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 6.30 to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30 followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Donal Kennedy Walshe

The death has occurred of Donal Kennedy (Ken) Walshe late of Ballyhooly, Cork / Fermoy, Cork / Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary and Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A. Beloved husband of Stephanie Linder and dear father of Michael & Robert. Ken will also be sadly missed by his parents Michael & Patricia, siblings Anna, Joellen, Séan & Sinéad, in laws, nieces, nephews, relatives friends & colleagues. Memorial Mass will be held at the Cardinal Keller Chapel of St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore, U.S.A. at 5pm on Tuesday 15th May 2018

The late Patrick O'Donoghue

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Donoghue late of Turtulla, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, sons William and P.J., daughters Sheena and Catriona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 12th May, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 13th May, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.