Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 12, 2018

The late Kathleen Fitzgibbon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzgibbon (née Hogan), Annesfort, Lisronagh, Clonmel. Peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Kathleen, wife of the late Dick and mother of the late Tony. Sadly missed by her loving family Richie, Michael, Tina, Davy, Paul and Cathy, sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-granschildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to St John the Baptist's Church, Lisronagh at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel.

The late Tom Murphy

The death has occurred of Tom Murphy, Church Avenue, Templemore, and formerly Murphy’s Pub, Main Street and Funeral Director, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 11th of May 2018, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Father in law of the late Karen Murphy ( Nee Carey, Newport). Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Breda, daughters Deirdre and Cathriona, sons Francis, Greg, Brendan and Tommy, brothers Tony, Hughie and Mel, sister Mary, sons-in-law, Brendan and Jason, daughters-in-law Martina, Michelle and Mary and Lucie, cherished grandchildren Keith, Orla, Una, Tom, Cillian, Cathal, Tara, Chloe, Darragh, Lucy, Jack, Katie and Leah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Sunday evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Requiem Mass at 10-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late James Delahunty

The death has occurred of James Delahunty (Ard Cruidin, Nenagh & formerly of St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh) May 8th 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving cousin Tom & his wife Rita relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday evening from 5’oc to 6’oc. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Tuesday morning at 9.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10’oc followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Ellen O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Ellen O'Donnell, late of 6 Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Garrymore, Clonmel.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30 in St Nicholas’ Church followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.