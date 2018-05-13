Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 13, 2018

The late Kathleen Fitzgibbon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Rathkeevan Nursing home and late of Annesfort, Clonmel. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Kathleen, wife of the late Dick and mother of the late Tony. Sadly missed by her loving family Richie, Michael, Tina, Davy, Paul and Cathy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, Sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to St.John the Baptist's church Lisronagh at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial thereafter in St.Patrick's cemetery Clonmel.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Carroll

Crohane, Killenaule, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Carroll (née O'Keeffe)

​12th May 2018. Departed this mortal coil. Predeceased by her sisters Alice and Julianne. Fondly and deeply missed by her loving husband Con, sons Bernard and Liam, daughter Rita, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Patsy, Jimmy and Barth, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home Killenaule this Monday evening from 4.30 o'c to 7 o'c. arriving at St. Mary's Church Killenaule at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crohane Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to South Tipperary Hospice. House private, please.