Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 14, 2018

The late Gerald Landers

The death has occurred of Gerald Landers, Glencallaghan, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary on May 13th 2018. Gerald, son of the late Christy and Hannah. Deeply regretted by his brothers Christy and Anthony, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Kathleen Fitzgibbon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzbiggon, Rathkeevan Nursing home and late of Annesfort, Clonmel. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Kathleen, wife of the late Dick and mother of the late Tony. Sadly missed by her loving family Richie, Michael, Tina, Davy, Paul and Cathy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, Sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock in St.John the Baptist's church Lisronagh . Burial thereafter in St.Patrick's cemetery Clonmel.

Family floweers only please.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Carroll

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Carroll (née O'Keeffe), Crohane, Killenaule, Co. Tipperay. On 12th May 2018. Departed this mortal coil. Predeceased by her sisters Alice and Julianne. Fondly and deeply missed by her loving husband Con, sons Bernard and Liam, daughter Rita, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Patsy, Jimmy and Barth, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home Killenaule this Monday evening from 4.30 o'c to 7 o'c. arriving at St. Mary's Church Killenaule at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crohane Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to South Tipperary Hospice. House private, please.

The late James Delahunty

The death has occurred of James Delahunty, Ard Cruidin, Nenagh & formerly of St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh on May 8th 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving cousin Tom & his wife Rita relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday evening from 5’oc to 6’oc. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Tuesday morning at 9.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10’oc followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.