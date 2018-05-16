Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 16, 2018

The late Sr. Alphonsus (Mary) Corry

The death has occurred of Sr Alphonsus (Mary) Corry, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town and late of Clonreddan, Cooraclare, Co. Clare, May 14th 2018, peacefully at Catherine Mc Auley House, Limerick, Sr Alphonsus (Mary). Sadly missed by her brother Paddy, sister Sr. Nora (Nazareth Sisters, Wales), nieces Mary and Frances, nephew Gerard, cousins, relatives, friends and Mercy Community, Rosanna, Tipperary, South Central Province and Catherine Mc Auley House, Limerick.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Rosanna Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 3pm with Evening Prayer at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Tipperary and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Tommy Wade

The death has occurred of Tommy Wade, Ballyroe House, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, on May 14th 2018, peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork. Tommy, deeply regretted by his loving wife Felicity (Flick), daughter Maria, sons Robert, Alan and Ronan, daughters-in-law Nicola and Anne-Marie, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Sarah, Marian and Alex, sisters Josie, Winnie and Biddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Médecins Sans Frontiéres. House private please.

The late Frank Gannon

The death has occurred of Frank Gannon, of Rocky Valley, Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary on 14th May, 2018, very peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the nurses at Cara Ward, St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, following a short illness very courageously fought; deeply loved husband and best friend of Ann (Carroll), devoted and cherished Dad of David, Suzann, Roberta and Frank, father-in-law of Karen, Adrian, Ronan and Helen, adored Grandad of Jack, Ben & Conor, Anna, Jack & Francesca, Oliver & Stephen, Lucianne & Frank and brother of Liam Gannon and Noelette McClean; he will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

There will be a gathering for family and friends on Wednesday evening, 16th May, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm with prayers at 6.45pm at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 17th May, at 11.00am in the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Enniskerry followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W.

The late Frank O'Brien

The death has occurred of Frank O'Brien, Fr. Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary on May 14th 2018. Frank, deeply regretted by his loving wife Phylsis, sons Niall, Frankie and Warren, daughter Karen, brother Christy, sister Nan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Martin Horan

The death has occurred of Martin Horan, Slevoyre, Terryglass, Nenagh. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his children Gary, Claire and Derek, their spouses Emma, Gordon and Laura, his partner Mary, his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Memorial Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30p.m. Family flowers only please.