Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 17, 2018

John Bowe

The death has occurred of John Bowe, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Retired member of the Defence Force. John, sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marie, daughters Majella, Catherine and Avril, sons-in-law, grandchildren Adam, Shauna, Jack, Damien, Peter and Sarah, sister Anne, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday from 5pm to 7pm with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 2pm. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery.

Jimmy Fogarty

The death has occurred of Jimmy Fogarty, Skehana, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. Jimmy, former Tipperary Star Reporter. Deeply regretted by his cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Thursday evening, 17th May, from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St. James' Church, Two-Mile-Borris at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 18th May, at 11.30am, burial after Mass in Loughmore Cemetery.

Anthony (Tony) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) O'Neill, Gortnahoe Village, Thurles, Tipperary. Anthony (Tony), predeceased by his wife Nora. Deeply regretted by his loving children Mary, Caroline, Rosaline and Declan, sons-in-law Bobby and Michael, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles tomorrow, Thursday, 17th May 2018, from 7.30pm with removal at 9pm to Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, arriving at 9.30pm. Requiem Mass Friday 18th May 2018 at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Gortnahoe. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.