Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 18, 2018

The late John Bourke

The death has occurred of John Bourke, Ballynamrossagh, Kilross, Tipperary. On May 17th 2018, peacefully at Bon Secours Hpspital, Cork, John. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marion, daughter Emma, sons John, Frank and Pat, grandchildren Leah, Lauren and Luke, daughter-in-law Triona, son-in-law William, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode E34 A489) tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Assumption, Lattin at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Costello

The death has occurred of Michael Costello, Clonmore, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. (Uncle of the late Carmel Curry) will be sadly missed by his loving nephews Michael (Cahir) Mark, Bill, and Kevin (Cork), nieces Margaret (Bansha) Bernie (Cahir) Deborah and Alice (Cork), grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his niece Bernie Allen's home in Clonmore (E21KX23) on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late John Cassidy

The death has occurred of John Cassidy, ("Lakeview House", Cullenagh, Ballina, Killaloe) on May 17, 2018 (suddenly), at home; deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken wife Siobhan, mother Mary, sisters Ann and Joan, uncle, aunts, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe this Saturday evening from 5 o'c. to 8 o'c. Funeral arriving to St. Lua's Church, Ballina on Sunday morning at 11.15 o'c. for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c., followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Susan Donaldson

The death has occurred of Susan Donaldson (née Clarke), Finnoe, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in her 91st year, predeceased by her husband Randal, brother George and sister Pearl; deeply regretted by her loving sons George and Mervyn, daughter-in-law Carola, grandchildren, great-grand- children, sister Frances, brother Tom, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday evening, at Bushy Park Funeral Home, Borrisokane, from 5 o'c. to 7 o'c., with removal to Borrisokane Church of Ireland, arriving at 7.30 o'c. Service on Saturday afternoon at 2 o'c. Burial afterwards in Congor Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

The late John Bowe

The death has occurred of John Bowe, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Retired member of the Defence force. John, sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marie, daughters Majella, Catherine and Avril, sons-in-law, grandchildren Adam, Shauna, Jack, Damien, Peter and Sarah, sister Anne, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 7.15 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery.