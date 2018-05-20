Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 20, 2018

Kay O'Brien (née Purcell)

The death has occurred of Kay O'Brien (née Purcell), Malahide, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, beloved wife of Barry and mother of Yvonne (Barter) and Sharon, very sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Gerard, granddaughter Chloe, brother Billy, sisters Marie, Pauline, Margaret and Gay, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Portmarnock on Monday, 21st May, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, 22nd May, to the Church of St. Sylvester, Malahide arriving for 10o'c Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Martin Hewitt

The death has occurred of Martin Hewitt, Windmill Close, Cashel and Station Road, Dundrum, Co.Tipperary. May 17th 2018. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Martin: Predeceased by his son Martin and infant daughter Mary-Theresa, sadly missed by his loving family, sons Thomas and John Paul, daughter Sarah, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Joan Hanley (née Carew)

The death has occurred of Joan Hanley (née Carew), Lisloran, Cashel and formerly of Synone, Boherlahan, Co.Tipperary, May18th 2018. Unexpectedly, at her home surrounded by her family. Joan: Pre-deceased by her sister Pauline, father John, and mother Mary. Sadly, missed by her loving family,her husband Paddy, daughter Ellen and son Sean, brothers Thossy, Ned, Patrick, Dermot, John-Joe, James, Michael and Noel, Sisters Martina, Margaret, Marian, Kathleen, Bridget and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlor Cashel this Monday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla . Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30am followed by burial in Golden Cemetery.

Annie Coman

The death has occurred of Annie Coman, Rathcown, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, May 18th 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Anne’s and Bernadette’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital. Annie, deeply regretted by her loving brother Billy, sister Bridget Hogan, brother-in-law Jim, nephews Donal, Damien and John, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, on Sunday at 10am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Mat Reddan

The death has occurred of Mat Reddan, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary. He died peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his ten brothers, five sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha, at 12:30pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Edward (Ned) Carr

The death has occurred of Edward ( Ned ) Carr, Ria, Monadreen, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Imelda, son Michael, daughters Mary-Cecilia and Imelda, grandchildren Laura, Mike, Damien, Eimear, Adam and Jamie, great-grandchildren Scott, Levi and Tadgh, sisters Nora ( D'Estelle Roe ) and Breda ( Ryan, Mason ), daughter in law Brid, son in law Pat and Mary-Cecilia's partner Joe, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sister in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 21st May from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at S/S Joseph and Brigid Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 22nd at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Desmond Morgan

The death has occurred of Desmond Morgan, Derrybeg, Ballina, Tipperary - May 19, 2018, Painter & Decorator (peacefully), at home after a short illness surrounded by his family, pre-deceased by his infant daughter Noreen, beloved husband of Kathleen (née Hammersley), devoted father of Ann-Marie, Thelma, Des, Declan and Eoin, adored grandfather of his 6 grandchildren - Clodagh, Donnacha, Géaroid, Noah, Ryan and Jessica, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Michael, sisters Patricia, Una and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe on Sunday from 5 o'c. to 7 o'c. Removal to Our Lady and St. Luas Church, Ballina for 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass Monday at 11.30 o'c. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Home Care team, Milford Hospice.

Mary Regan (née O'Connell)

The death has occurred of Mary Regan (née O'Connell), Currasallagh, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Thurles, Tipperary / Kilmovee, Mayo. May 18th, 2018 (peacefully) at University Hospital, Galway; Mary. Deeply mourned by her loving family, husband Martin, daughters Angela (Henry), Geraldine (Regan), sister Anne Izamis, grandchildren Lorcan, Dan, Aibhín, Caitlin, Niamh, Aoife and Orlaith, son-in-law Padraic, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilmovee arriving at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am followed by interment in Naomh Mobhí Cemetery.

May Troy (née Delaney)

The death has occurred of May Troy (née Delaney), Cnoic Mhuire, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Billy and daughter Marian. Deeply regretted by her sons Terence and Fergus, daughters Dympna, Áine and Vivienne, sisters Sally and Kathleen, sons-in-law, brother-in-law Stephen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea Monday evening from 5 oc with prayers at 8 oc. Removal from Tierney's Funeral Home Tuesday morning 11.30 oc arriving at St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass at 12 oc with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Nt Tipperary Hospice. House private please

John Bourke

The death has occurred of John Bourke, Ballynamrossagh, Kilross, Tipperary, May 17th 2018, peacefully at Bon Secours Hpspital, Cork, John. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marion, daughter Anna, sons John, Frank and Pat, grandchildren Leah, Lauren and Luke, daughter-in-law Triona, son-in-law William, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Assumption, Lattin at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Quirke (née Conway)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Quirke (née Conway), Cloonagh, Golden Grove, Roscrea, Tipperary. Formerly of Limerick Street, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Jim and son-in-law Dermot. Deeply regretted by her daughters Elizabeth (Maher) and Rosaleen (Ryan), son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Rosín, Ciara and Dermot, great-grandchildren Sarah, Zoe, Emma and Evan, nieces, nephews, realtives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Rosaleen's residence, Golden Grove (E53 FR92) on Sunday evening from 4.00 pm with rosary at 8.00 pm.

Private removal on Monday morning at 11.15 am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.