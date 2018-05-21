Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 21, 2018

The late Paddy Wynne

The death has occurred of Paddy Wynne late of Raheen Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his parents Danny and Biddy Wynne. Sadly missed by his daughter Nicola (Toomey), son Darren, brother John Joe, sister Mary (O’Mahony), grandchildren, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Bernadette Butler

The death has occurred of Bernadette Butler (née O'Keefe) late of Kyleshinawn, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Martin, sons Martin & Alan, daughter-in-law, Susan, grandchildren, special friend, Siobhan, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s funeral home, Borrisokane on Wednesday from 5pm- 7pm. Funeral arriving at SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan at 8pm. Funeral mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.



The late PJ Ahern

The death has occurred of P.J. Ahern late of Murroe, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary. Suddenly at his residence, P.J., loving husband of the late Breeda and brother of the late Joe and John. Sadly missed by his loving brother Martin, sisters Mary and Breeda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, Tuesday (22nd) from 5pm with removal at 8pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass, Wednesday (23rd), at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.



The late John O'Hara

The death has occurred of John O'Hara late of Gurtmullin, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerry, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Aileen and Martina, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 7pm arriving at St. Cronan's Church Rosrea at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 12noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.





