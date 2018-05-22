Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 22, 2018

The late Helena Long

The death has occurred of Helena Long (née McGrahan) late of Cluen, Bansha, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Jim (Jnr) and daughters Sharon and Bernadette. Sadly missed by her daughter April, mother Anne, sister Alison, grandchildren, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, Tuesday from 6.30pm to 8pm. Cremation will take place on Wednesday at Shannon Crematorium.

Requiem Mass for Helen will take place in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha on Tuesday 29th May at 11.30am and burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Bridie Looby

The death has occurred of Bridie Looby (née English) late of Ronga, Clogheen, Tipperary. Predeseased by her husband Bill, daughter Joan, brothers Jimmy, Terry, Sean and sister Tess. Sadly missed by her loving son Eamonn and her loving daughters Mary Pat (Roche) Brid (O'Keeffe), sisters Marie Roche, Joan Ahearne and Ann English, brothers-in-law Frank Roche and Michael Ahearne, son's-in-law Liam Roche and Terence O'Keeffe, granchildren Gearoid, Damien, Lorcan, Blaithin, Grainne, Alanna and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Ballyporeen Community Hall on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11a.m. followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Margaret Tobin

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Tobin late of Ballylomasna, Cahir, Tipperary. Wife of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her brothers Dennis and John, sister Mary, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday for 12 o' clock Mass in St Kiernan Church, Ballylooby. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Dan Bergin

The death has occurred of Dan Bergin late of Clonmore, Ballymackey, Nenagh, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved grandson Patrick and brothers and sisters; deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, cherished children Claire, Michael, Brian, Una, Tom, Anne, Sheila, Donal, John, Margaret, Sarah and Teresa, sister Nan, brother Bryan, his 22 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh Thursday from 5 o'c. to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to Ballinree Church, Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Friday morning please.

The late Liam Maher

The death has occurred of Liam (Willie) Maher late of Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Gortnagloona, Templederry, Nenagh. Beloved husband of Carmel (nee Boland) and loving father of Stephen and Lorna. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Mary and Sally, brothers Michael, Tommy and Paddy, daughter-in-law Anastasia, granddaughter Adelaide, aunt Sr. Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday 23rd, at his home, (V94 C52T), from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Templederry Old Cemetery at 2.15 approximately.





