Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Esther Beatty

The death has occurred of Esther Beatty (née Butler) late of Pearse Park and Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Annette, Pauline, Frances, Jacqueline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Mary Fogarty

The death has occurred of Mary Fogarty late of Albany House, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary. Predeceased by her parents Bill & Nell & her brother Matty – Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Joan (Osborne), Pat, Rosie (Simmons), Eleanor (Commins) & Billy, very special brother-in-law Donal & sisters-in-law Jenny, Nora & Mary, aunts Joan & Frances, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, god-children, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Albany House, Dublin Road, Thurles (E41 VP86) this Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday at 11am followed by interment immediately afterwards in Rosegreen Cemetery. Family flowers only - donation, if desired, in lieu to Down Syndrome Ireland or the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. House Private on Thursday morning please.



Alice Bergin

The death has occurred of Alice (Ally) Bergin (née Kennedy) late of Ballyknockane, Templetuohy, Tipperary. Former principal Toher National School, wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters; Máire , Noirín, sons; Tom , Tim, Willie, her sister Maireád, brother-in-law Sean,, daughters-in-law Mary and Tracie, Máire’s partner Mick , Willie’s partner Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces , nephews ,relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, on Thursday from 5pm. Removal to Church of The Sacred Heart, Templetuohy, at 8pm, to arrive at 8.45pm. Interment on Friday in Templetuohy Cemetery after 11.30 Mass. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimers Society.



Dan Bergin

The death has occurred of Dan Bergin late of Clonmore, Ballymackey, Nenagh, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved grandson Patrick and brothers and sisters; deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, cherished children Claire, Michael, Brian, Una, Tom, Anne, Sheila, Donal, John, Margaret, Sarah and Teresa, sister Nan, brother Bryan, his 22 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh Thursday from 5pm. to 8pm. Remains arriving to Ballinree Church, Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private Friday morning please.



Rita Gleeson

The death has occurred of Rita Gleeson (née Dwan) late of Ballycormack Moneygall, Roscrea, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paul & brother Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving family Liam, Sinead (Ryan) and Cathy. Sisters Mary, Sr. Rose and Brid. Adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Shauna and Allie. Son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law. Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballycormack (E53 CR67) this Wednesday from 3pm with removal at 7.30pm arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery.