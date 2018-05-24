Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 24, 2018

Esther Beatty



The death has occurred of Esther Beatty (née Butler) late of Pearse Park and Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Annette, Pauline, Frances, Jacqueline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary today, Thursday, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Fintan Hynes



The death has occurred of Fintan Hynes late of 39 Caislean Oir, Athenry, Galway and formerly of Newtown, Knock, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Joanne, daughter Daisy, parents John and Jean, brother Bert, sister Linda, Aunts, Uncle, parents-in-law Ann and Paddy Mangan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Athenry today, Thursday, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Arriving at the Church of The Assumption, Athenry for Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.



Maisie Maher

The death has occurred of Maisie Maher (née Boyd) late of Templemore Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Liam and son Gerard. Deeply regretted by her daughter Fiona, son Eamon, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Mary, Liz and Ann, grandchildren Ciara, Gerard, Fiona, Liam, Marcella and Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) today, Thursday, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10.00am followed by burial afterwards in Mt St Joseph Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.





