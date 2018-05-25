Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, May 25, 2018

Patrick (Paddy) Phelan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Phelan

Carron, Cashel, Tipperary, May 24, peacefully at St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Patrick (Paddy), deeply regretted by his loving wife Phil, sons Pat, Tony, David and Martin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Christy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour today, Friday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Rosegreen. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Fr Thomas (Tommy) Leahy

The death has occurred of Fr Thomas (Tommy) Leahy

Kiltegan, Wicklow / Solohead, Tipperary, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and formerly of Soloheadbeg, Co Tipperary, Eldoret Diocese, Kenya, Mzuzu diocese, Malawi, Grenada and Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon, May 23, peacefully in the care unit at St Patrick's Kiltegan, Predeceased by his brother Brendan; sadly missed by his brother Patrick, by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, the parishioners of Ballinaheglish, his relatives and friends and by his Society family.

Reposing at St Patrick's Kiltegan, on Friday, May 25, with removal to St. Patrick's Chapel at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery.

Nancy Carroll

The death has occurred of Nancy Carroll, Derry, Rathcabbin, Tipperary. Peacefully at the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Recently predeceased by her brother Mick. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Derry, Rathcabbin) this Friday from 3pm with removal to Rathcabbin Church arriving at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Pallas Cemetery.