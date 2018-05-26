Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 26, 2018

Noel McGee

The death has occurred of Noel McGee late of Davis Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Mary and devoted father of Eleanor, Paul, Derek. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, brothers Eddie and Billy, sister Terry, grandchildren Connor, Niamh, Ewan, Charlie, Rosie and Éabha, son-in-law Ciarán, daughter-in-law Emma, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1m followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House private on Monday morning please.

Gerard PN Croosse

The death has occurred of Gerard P.N. (Gerry) Crosse late of Clonmaine, Donaskeigh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Eamon;.sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Eileen, sons Ger and Declan, daughters Bernadette and Eleanor, brother Alec, sisters Mary (Daly) and Kay, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.

Reposing at his residence (E34F588) Sunday (May 27th) from 3pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh, for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

Kathleen Ryan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née McCarthy) late of Lisheen, Golden, Tipperary and formerly of Ballinaclough, Golden, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, John, Jerry and Liam, daughters-in-law Teresa, Shelly and Grace, grandchildren Chloe who lived with her, William, Mary, Caitriona, Catherine, Sinead, Liam, Siobhan and Jeremiah, sister Mary Buckley, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Kilpatrick Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Betty) McKeon (nee McCarthy)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) McKeon (née McCarthy) late of Foxhall, Newport, Tipperary. Devoted wife to John and dear mother to Maria Campbell. Very sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren John, Eddie, Tara and Thriona, son-in-law Barry, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary, Sunday, 27th May, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass, Monday 28th May, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please.