Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 27, 2018

The late Catherine Delaney

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Delaney (née Wall) late of Parsons Hill, Eircode E91CY94, Fethard, Tipperary. Wife of the late John Heffernan Delany. Sadly missed by her loving family, Marguerite (Inistioge), John, Tom (Australia), Helen (Australia), Noel, Catherine (U.K) and Paula (U.K), sisters Joan (O'Donnell), Phyllis (Slattery), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her large circle of friends.

Reposing at her son Noel's residence (Parsons Hill) this Sunday from 3 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to the Augustinian Abbey, Fethard. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11o'clock and funeral thereafter to Calvary Cemetery.

The late John O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John O'Dwyer late of St. Patrick’s Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Nora O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Nora O'Sullivan (née Morrissey) late of Killaghy, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Predeceased by her son Raymond. Deeply regrettted by her loving husband Raymond,sons Robert, Michael, David, John and Ivan, daughter Suzanne, brothers, sisters, 8 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Michael Purcell

The death has occurred of Michael Purcell late of Grove Road, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his brother Jimmy, sister Mary, niece Kathleen, nephews David and James, relatives and friends.

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish, Fethard, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Tommy Maher

The death has occurred of Tommy Maher. In residence for 62 years. Deeply regretted by his sister Joan Conroy, cousin Mary Kenehan, staff and fellow residence of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles from Monday onwards. Arriving at Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 30th May at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Community Hospital of the Assumption

The late John Travers

The death has occurred of John Travers late of Portroe, Nenagh, Tipperary. Rtd Garda Siochana. Predeceased by his brother Charles. Deeply regretted by Carol, sons Jonathan and Richard, sisters Molly Travers (Dublin), Sylvia (Agnew) Dublin, Pamela (Lyons) Tralee, Jonathan’s girlfriend Alex and Richard’s girlfriend Heather, brother-in-law Art, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Portroe Church on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House private, please.

The late Flannan Reid

The death has occurred of Flannan (Porky) Reid late of The Pike, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Tipperary.

Reposing on Monday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone from 5pm until 7pm. Private removal on Tuesday to The Pike Church, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.