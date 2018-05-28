Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 28, 2018

Margaret Burke (née Carey)

The death has occurred of Margaret Burke (née Carey), Sheehy Terrace and Willow Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel, in her 95th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Billy and nephew Philip Carey. Margaret will be sadly missed by her brothers Liam and John, Bethanne and Eamonn, sister-in-law Peggy, niece Suzanne, nephew Thomas, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Tuesday from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Nellie O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Nellie O'Halloran, Main Street, Bansha, Tipperary, May 27th, 2018, Nellie (Nellie's Bar), predeceased by her sisters Breda and Peggy. Sadly missed by her loving family; brothers Patsy and Johnny, his partner Bridget, sister Mary (O'Brien), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, staff, relatives, neighbours, cousins and many friends.

Reposing at her residence (Nellie's Bar), Bansha, on Tuesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John O'Dwyer, St. Patrick’s Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family; brother Michael, sisters Camille and Joan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Tommy Maher

The death has occurred of Tommy Maher, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, Tipperary. In residence for 62 years. Deeply regretted by his sister Joan Conroy, cousin Mary Kenehan, staff and fellow residents of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles from Monday onwards. Arriving at Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 30th May, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Community Hospital of the Assumption.

Larry McCormack

The death has occurred of Larry McCormack, The Mall, Templemore, Tipperary / Loughmore, Tipperary / Drumcondra, Dublin. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Brigid. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Peggy, Bridie and Pauline, brothers Tommy and Tony. Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen, brothers Neily and Pat, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Monday from 5pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Nativity, Loughmore, to arrive at 8.45pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of Portlaoise Hospital.

Patricia Barry

The death has occurred of Patricia Barry, Magoury, Drangan, Tipperary. Peacefully at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Fethard May 27th 2018. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank. Missed by her many friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 29th, at 2:15pm in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan, followed by burial afterwards in Killusty Cemetery.