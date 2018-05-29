Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Margaret Molloy (née Torpey)

The death has occurred of Margaret Molloy (née Torpey), Mealoughmore, Windgap, Kilkenny, died 27th May. Deeply missed by her beloved husband Seamus, son Dermot, daughters Ann, Dolores, Patricia, Sinead, Mary and Ciara, mother Ann, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday, May 30, from 4.30pm to 7pm Funeral Mass in St. Nicholas Church, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday, May 31, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Nora O'Sullivan (née Morrissey)

The death has occurred of Nora O'Sullivan (née Morrissey), Killaghy, Mullinahone, Tipperary, suddenly at South Tipperary General Hospital, May 26; predeceased by her son Raymond. Deeply regrettted by her loving husband Raymond,sons Robert, Michael, David, John and Ivan, daughter Suzanne, brothers, sisters, 8 grandchildren,daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass today, Tuesday, May 29th, at 12 noon followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. House private please.

John Travers

The death has occurred of John Travers, Portroe, Nenagh, Tipperary. Rtd Garda Siochana, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, May 26. Predeceased by his brother Charles. Deeply regretted by Carol, sons Jonathan and Richard, sisters Molly Travers (Dublin), Sylvia (Agnew) Dublin, Pamela (Lyons) Tralee, Jonathan’s girlfriend Alex and Richard’s girlfriend Heather, brother-in-law Art, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to Portroe Church today, Tuesday, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. House private, please.

Patrick O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Gorman, Drumsally Woods, Cappamore, Co. Limerick and Drumwood, Rossmore, Co. Tipperary. May 26, unexpectedly at home; sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brothers Eddie, Martin, Ruairí and Liam, sisters Mary, Margaret, Nora and Bernadette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts Sarah Quinn and Teresa Murphy, nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.