Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, July 21, 2018

The late James Walsh

The death has occurred of James Walsh of Carrick-on-Suir/ Ballybrit Heights, Galway. Beloved husband of Kathleen, will be lovingly missed by his wife, daughters Alma, Celine and Evelyn, son Paul, son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren Patrick, Conor and Aoife, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue, on Sunday 22nd July from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Columbas' Church, Castlegar. Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Aware.

The late Ann (Nan) Whelan (née Bolger)

The death has occurred of Ann (Nan) Whelan (née Bolger) of 64 Kennedy Park, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and granddaughter Nicola. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann, Linda and Irene, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Patrick, Clodagh and Tomás, great grandchildren Teegan, Darragh, Lily and Maisie, brother Joe, sisters Breda and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at The Cathedral at 10:15am for funeral mass at 11am. Burial after mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Meals on Wheels. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Mary Toohey (née Donoghue)

The death has occurred of Mary Toohey (née Donoghue) of Cormack Drive, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy and sons Richard and Francis. Deeply regretted by her loving sons JJ and Joe, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Cormac Drive, Nenagh, this Saturday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 8:30pm. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12:15pm, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Michael Ely

The death has occurred of Michael Ely of 44 Fairgreen, Borrisokane/ Thurles. Sadly missed by his wife Joanne, mother Mary (Biddy), sisters Anne and Bridget, brothers John, Andrew and Robert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Bushypark Nursing Home, Borrisokane, on Saturday 21st July from 5pm to 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30am in Ss Peter’s & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, on Sunday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paddy Coffey

The death has occurred of Paddy Coffey of Annaholty, Birdhill. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, daughter Kathleen, brother-in-law John Frewn, niece-in-law Mary Frewn, cousin Seamus Ryan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home this Saturday 21st July from 5-8pm. Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell, on Sunday for 11:30am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The late Br. Bernard (Edmond Noel) Bulfin

The death has occurred of Br. Bernard (Edmond Noel) Bulfin of Ballinure, Thurles. Died on 17th July after a short illness. Predeceased by his sister Helen (Quinlan) and nephew Peter. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Rev. Austin, Tom, Br. Gerard (Jack) and Pat, sister Josephine, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Patrician Confrères, relatives and his many friends. Funeral mass in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, 25th July. ​ Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, at a later date.

The late Eileen Griffin (née Mortell)

The death has occurred of Eileen Griffin (née Mortell) of Golden Grove Road, Roscrea. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11:30am, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for funeral mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.