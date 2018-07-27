Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, July 27, 2018

The late Kathleen Donnellan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Donnellan (née Donnelly), Galbally Road, Tipperary Town and late of Ballybrittas, Co. Laois. July 26 2018, Kathleen, peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne. Former Principal of Bansha N.S. Beloved wife of Pearse. Loving mother to sons Justin, Colm, Feargal, Mark and daughter Karen, sisters Mary and Anne, daughters-in-law and son-in-law, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and her 13 grandchildren of whom she was immensely proud.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Sunday 12.30pm and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Ann Vickers-Purcell

The death has occurred of Ann Vickers-Purcell, Latteragh, Templederry, and Ballycahill Thurles. Ann (Suddenly at home) 25/7/18. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Laurence, Brother in law Rev. James (Thurles). Aunts Kathleen, Lil, Nan and Eleanor. The Young families, cousins, loyal neighbours, teaching colleagues, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home this Saturday from 3 o'c to 8 o'c. Funeral arriving on Sunday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry for Requiem mass at 3 o'c. Burial afterwards in St.Odhrans Cemetery Latteragh.

The late Patrick Blake

The death has occurred of Patrick Blake, London and formerly The Mall, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Gertie. Deeply regretted by his sons Christopher, John and Patrick, grand-daughter Lucia, daughter in law Caitriona, brother Sean, sisters Mary (Fielding), Sr Bernadette (Ursuline), nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, brother in law Michael, sister in law Carmen. Cremation Service in London on Thursday 9th August.

The late Oonagh Delaney-Horsfield

The death has occurred of Oonagh Delaney-Horsfield, Woodford Green, London and late of Cork Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary Oonagh died (peacefully in London). Deeply regretted by her brother & sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Requiem Mass in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Saturday, July 28th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.

The late Tommy Mockler

The death has occurred of Tommy Mockler, Brittas Road, Thurles. In his 95th year. Predeceased by his wife Peggy. In the loving care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his daughter Margaret, sons Pat and Tommy, grandchildren, sisters Peggy Callanan and Mary Casey, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Phyllis and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 27th July from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 28th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Community Hospital of the Assumption.

The late Paddy Ryan-Frank

The death has occurred of Paddy Ryan-Frank

Gurtavalla South, Doon, Limerick / Tipperary. July 25th 2018, peacefully at his residence, Paddy, predeceased by his brother John and his sisters Betty and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheelagh, sisters Peggy and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Friday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.