Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, July 28, 2018

The late Mary Norris

The death has occurred of Mary Norris (née Morrissey), Killimor, Co. Galway, 27th July 2018, and formerly of Middlequarter, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Holy Family Nursing Home, Killimor. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, and son Brendan and grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sons PJ and John and daughter Ronnie, daughters-in-law Maura, Doreen and Angela, sisters Peg and Winnie, brother Jimmy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends and her special friends Pat, Aggie, Raymond and Martin.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Centre, Killimor on Sunday, 29th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass St. Joseph's Church, Killimor Monday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to the Galway Branch of the Alzheimer's Society.

The late Paddy Hennessy

The death has occurred of Paddy Hennessy, The Stall, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, July 27th 2018, peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, Paddy, husband of the late Maura. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael, Thomas, Paul and Seamus, daughters Carmel and Norma, sister Alice Walsh (Youghal), sons-in-law Tim and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law Martine, Deanne and Sharon, his 14 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Norma’s residence Piercetown, Gooldscross E25X W68 on Sunday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o'c. Arriving in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Ballintemple Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Peter Flynn

The death has occurred of Peter Flynn, Drumrue, Moneygall, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Ethna. Deeply regretted by his daughters Siobhan, Mary, Jennifer and Monica, his sons Michael, William and John, brother Billy, daughters-in-law Joan and Rachel, sons-in-law Lar and Neill, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick's Funeral Home, Dunkerrin this Saturday from 4 oc. Removal at 7.30oc to St. Mary's Church, Dunkerrin arriving at 7.45oc. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30oc, burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.

House private please

The late Annie Flynn

The death has occurred of Annie Flynn (née Whelan), 30 Kennedy Park, Roscrea. And formerly of Timoney, Knock, Roscrea. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff of The Dean Maxwell Home. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas, Michael, Aidan and Paul, daughter Carol, brother Pajo, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 4.00 with rosary at 8.00. Private removal on Monday morning at 11.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

The late Nuala O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Nuala O'Sullivan (née Daly), Ballyoughter, Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly at home. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Orla, Marina, son Brian, brother Seamus, sister Teresa, grandaughter Kelly, brothers-in-law Gerry and Simeon, nieces and nephews and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Saturday, 28th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Sunday 29th July at 11.30am in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin. Followed by Burial in Bonoham Cemetery.