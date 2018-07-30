Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, July 30, 2018

The late David Clancy

The death has occurred of David Clancy late of Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Philomena and devoted father of Ellen (Blanche), James, Ann-Marie and David. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, mam Peggy, grandchildren Aaron, Shauna, Shannyn, Daniel, Dylan, Patrick, Jake & Charlotte, brothers John and Seamus, mother-in-law Phyllis O'Connell, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Nicola & Madeleine, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery.

The late Paddy Quinn

The death has occurred of Paddy Quinn late of Woodview, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Ballough, Bansha. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Ger, daughters Catherine and Anne-Marie, sisters Maura, Peg and Breda, brother Sean, grandchildren Hayden, Ian, Jamie, Lauren, Leah and Samantha, daughter in law Lesley, sons in law Eamon and John, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm, with removal to St. Mary's Church, Cahir for 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cahir Day Care Centre.

The late Mary Norris

The death has occurred of Mary Norris (née Morrissey), Killimor, Co. Galway, 27th July 2018, and formerly of Middlequarter, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Holy Family Nursing Home, Killimor. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, and son Brendan and grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sons PJ and John and daughter Ronnie, daughters-in-law Maura, Doreen and Angela, sisters Peg and Winnie, brother Jimmy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends and her special friends Pat, Aggie, Raymond and Martin.

Funeral Mass St. Joseph's Church, Killimor Monday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to the Galway Branch of the Alzheimer's Society.

The late Paddy Hennessy

The death has occurred of Paddy Hennessy, The Stall, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, July 27th 2018, peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, Paddy, husband of the late Maura. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael, Thomas, Paul and Seamus, daughters Carmel and Norma, sister Alice Walsh (Youghal), sons-in-law Tim and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law Martine, Deanne and Sharon, his 14 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Ballintemple Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Annie Flynn

The death has occurred of Annie Flynn (née Whelan), 30 Kennedy Park, Roscrea and formerly of Timoney, Knock, Roscrea. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff of The Dean Maxwell Home. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas, Michael, Aidan and Paul, daughter Carol, brother Pajo, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Private removal on Monday morning at 11.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.