Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, August 1, 2018

The late Gus O'Brien

The death has occurred of Gus (Agustine) O'Brien late of Kilmolash Lower, Clonmel. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son James, daughter Annette (English), granddaughter Emma, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Eoin, sister (Sr Martha, Presentation Convent, Thurles) relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Teresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Nuala Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Nuala Fitzgerald (née Condon) late of "Lisheen", Glenegad Road, Clonmel. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nuala Fitzgerald (nee Condon), “Lisheen”, Glenegad Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel, on Monday 30th July 2018. Nuala passed away peacefully in the tender care of the management and staff of the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny, Nuala is the beloved mother of Cathy, Cora (Drohan) and Gary. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, brothers Sean and Neil (Condon), sister Sheila (Loughman), grandchildren Andrew, Robert, John, Kate, Cormac, Eric, Rachel and Emily, great-grandchildren Kayla and Corey, aunt Elsie (Peters), son-in-law Daithaí, daughter-in-law Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Patsy Carbery

The death has occurred of Patsy Carbery late of Figlash, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Ballyneale Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Pat McCormack

The death has occurred of Pat (Known as big Pat) McCormack late of Curraheen, Horse & Jockey, Thurles. Pat (affectionately known as big Pat). In the loving care of Cathriona and Conor, Patrick and Gavin, Dr. Moloney and The South Tipperary Hospice Home Care Team. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Johanna, brother Eddie, brothers-in-law Jimmy (Meaney) and Tomsie (Delahunty) and sister-in-law Sally. Deeply regretted and will be fondly remembered by brothers Thomas, Seamus, John, Joseph and Pascal, sisters Mary (Meaney) and Helen (Delahunty), sisters-in-law Peggy and Mary, Uncle Bill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his niece Cathriona O'Dwyer's residence 12 Cottage Path, Ballynonty, Wednesday 1st August 2018 from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey Thursday morning at 11.15 for 11.30 Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in St. Peter's New Cemetery.

The late Josephine Russell

The death has occurred of Josephine (Johanna) Russell (née Moloney) late of Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, and formerly Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, daughters Lynn and Jan, son Edward, daughter-in-law Julia, son-in-law Avi, grandchildren Kate and Charlotte, brothers and sisters Liam, Martha, Phil and Michael, sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles on Wednesday, August 1st, from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Michael's Church, Crosspatrick arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice. Collection box at the church.

The late Paul Rooney

The death has occurred of Paul Rooney late of Roran, Terryglass, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his beloved father Michael. Deeply regretted by his cherished daughter Abbie and by his son Michael. His loving mother Una and brother Paddy, sisters Christina, Tracey and Michelle, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass on Friday for Requiem Mass at 4 o'c followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. "Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to Aiseiri"