Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, August 2, 2018

The late Frank Power

The death has occurred of Frank Power late of Cloughaleigh, Golden, Co. Tipperary. Beloved father of the late Joe and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Timmy, Francis and Ger, daughter Bridget, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Pat Ryan

The death has occurred of Pat Ryan late of Cutterville, Cloneygowney, Portroe, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his beloved father Christy. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Majella and his cherished children Heather, Stephanie and Christopher. His mother Julia and brothers Jimmy, Chris, John and Connie, grandchildren Eve and Allie, son-in-law Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbour,s cousins and friends. Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's Church, Portroe at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery. "Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Oncology Unit at University Hospital, Limerick."

The late Olive Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Olive Fitzgerald (née Quirke) late of ‘Sunbury’, Cregboy, Claregalway, Galway / Shannon, Clare / Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Allan Smith and the late Dick FitzGerald and much loved mother of Terri, Helen and Dick. Sadly missed by her husband, daughters and son, sons-in-law Neil and Richard, daughter-in-law Sinéad, adored grandchildren Megan, Aaran, Cian, Owen, Abbey, Ciarán and Brendan, brother Richard, sisters Mary and Geralyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at ‘ Sioraiocht’ within the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway on Thursday, 2nd August from 4.30 p.m. with Removal to the Church at 6.30 p.m. Funeral to arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. on Friday 3rd August. Interment to follow in St. Peter’s cemetery, Moycarkey, Thurles. Family flowers only by request.

The late Edward Flannery

The death has occurred of Edward (Cul) Flannery, Cape Town, South Africa and formerly of Annbrook Cottage, Limerick Road, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by Ena and family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Cremation will take place in Cape Town.