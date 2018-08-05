Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, August 5, 2018

The late Rev Fr. Ailbhe O'Bric

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Fr. Ailbe O'Bric late of Clerihan, Clonmel and formerly of Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by his loving sister Bláithín, brothers Deaglán and Colm, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Archbishop and Priests of the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emily., relatives, friends and people of the Parish of Clerihan. Reposing on Monday in St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan from 3pm with prayers at 7pm.Concelebrated Mass on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining church grounds.

The late Anne Dunne

The death has occurred of Ann Dunne (née Gleeson) late of Ardmhuire, Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Capparoe Nenagh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, son Niall, stepdaughter Olive Tierney, daughter in law Lorraine, grandchildren Cathal and Darragh, brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Delany Minihan's Funeral Home, Newport, on Monday 6th August from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving for 11.30am Mass Tuesday 7th August to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery

The late Cathail Shanahan

The death has occurred of Cathail Shanahan late of Tullamoylan, Dolla, Nenagh. Cathail, sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken parents P.J. and Theresa, his sisters Sinead and Orlagh, brother Paraic and their partners Greg, Tony and Jenni, niece Molly, nephews Milo, Hamish and Alex, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing on Sunday at his home (E45 AR27) from 3pm until 8pm Private cremation will take place. No flowers please, donations if desired to Carnha Ireland.

The late Thomas McCarthy

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) McCarthy late of 18 Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, sons Francis, Michael and Shaun, daughters-in-law Marie and Olivia, his devoted grandchildren, his brothers Jimmy and John, sisters Kathleen and Peggy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Sunday, 5th August from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arriving in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Monday morning at 9.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre. House Private on Monday morning please.