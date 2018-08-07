Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, August 7, 2018

The late Teresa Meehan

The death has occurred of Teresa Meehan (née Hannon), Ballagh, Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. August 6th 2018. Peacefully after a short illness at South Tipperary General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom and her son D.J. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Liam, daughter Eilis, brother Jim, grand-children Eamon, Cathal and Ruth, sister-in-law Maura, nephew, nieces, relatives and her very good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty this Tuesday (August 7th) from 5:30pm with removal at 7:30pm to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Mary Meagher

The death has occurred of Mary Meagher (née Doyle), 12 Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-beg, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening from 5pm, with removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial at St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Catherine Coffey

The death has occurred of Catherine Coffey (née Costigan), 204 Rosemount and formerly Mathew Avenue, Thurles. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. In her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Frank, sons Chris, Paul and Andrew. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary (Mason) and Catherine (McCormack), sons Tim, Pat, David and Sean, 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Joan, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at her Residence (204 Rosemount, Thurles) on Wednesday 8th August from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 9th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Catherine (Kathleen) McGrath

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) McGrath (née O'Reilly), 21 Shelmartin Terrace, Fairview, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving family Deirdre (Maguire), Philip, Rosaleen, Linda, Paul, Mary and Ailish. Brothers Frankie, Joe and Christy, sisters Mary, Betty and Joan, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, njephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 8 o'c to 9 o'c. Dublin funeral arrangements to follow. "Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Dementia Ireland".

The late Dr. Sean O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Dr Seán O'Donnell, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, and formerly of Collinstown, Co Westmeath on August 4th 2018. Former Deputy Principal of Rockwell College. Unexpectedly at home. Pre-deceased by his sister Gertrude and brother Desmond. Beloved husband of Eileen and devoted father of Siobhán, Sinéad, Áine, Liam, and Eoin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Gene and Pat, grandchildren Éibhín, Úna, Colm, Declan, Bríanne, Rosalie, Luke, Mattie and Shauna, great-grandchildren Lily and Donnacha, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.